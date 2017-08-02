L-G constitutes district level committee to promote police-public interaction

With an aim to promote interaction between the general public and Delhi police, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, on Tuesday, has constituted a district level committee.

The district level committee (DLC) will have MPs and local MLAs and representatives for various RWAs, educational institutions, women organizations, student and labour representatives and industry association of the district concerned.

The committee, across the 13 police districts, will hold meetings on a quarterly basis. According to officials, DLC meetings have been held recently in July 2017 in South-East, West, North-West, Rohini, North-East and Shahdara districts.

"These meetings have provided a real time feedback on several policing initiatives and have led to modifications in key schemes and areas of concern of respective district police establishments," said a senior police official.

According to officials, commonly observed issues which have been collated from the minutes of several DLC meetings and which can be said to be pertaining to almost the entire 13 policing districts have been concerns over traffic congestion and road engineering, unauthorised parking, consumption of liquor at public places, sale of illicit liquor, encroachments along pavements and pedestrian areas resulting in traffic congestion, deployment of police at parks and schools during opening and closing time, incidents of thefts, etc.

"The benefits of this inter-disciplinary approach towards community policing are also reflected in the follow-up meetings where the agenda points and minutes of the previous meetings are laid bare before the gathering. On several occasions, the efforts of the local police, individually as well as jointly along with other civic agencies, have found appreciation by the co-opted members who have expressed their satisfaction as the issues raised by them have been duly taken care of," said Madhur Verma, DCP (Crime) and Public Relations Officer (PRO).