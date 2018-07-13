L-G Anil Baijal directs Delhi police to make presence visible

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal held a law and order meeting on Thursday during which the general crime situation in the Capital was reviewed. The meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Police, Special Commissioners of Police and Joint Commissioners of Police.

The issues discussed focused on strategies to control crime, initiatives for women's safety, enhancing community outreach through the Yuva Foundation, Police Mitra, Prahari, Eyes and Ears Scheme and Neighbourhood Watch Scheme. The L-G instructed that citizens should be continuously made aware of the activities and initiatives of the police through Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities.

The general crime graph of the city in comparison to last year's record showed a decline in heinous crimes by 7.08 per cent, and an increase in arrests by 5.87per cent, detection rate by 1.89 per cent. 67 criminals carrying reward had been arrested and there was a sharp increase in recovery of narcotics, firearms, Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) and illicit liquor.

L-G was informed that to ensure women's safety, 749 patrolling vans roam the city 24X7. Delhi Police also informed Baijal that it has held 654 self-defense training programmes and trained 1,37,532 girls. The meeting also mentioned that there is 10 all-women PCR vans, about 200 women police personnel deployed in 153 PCR vans, and 142 women police personnel performing critical duties in Central Police Control & Command Room.

The police said that they have also organised outreach programmes for residents of northeastern states and a helpline number (1093) and an active Facebook page has been set up for addressing their problems (www.spuner.co.in).

The meeting discussed the efforts put in to reduce the response time, including automatic call distribution system, deployment of MPVs (Multi Purpose Vans) in high call-density areas and revamping of beat patrolling by motor-bike and regular briefing outside the police stations.

Baijal also directed the police to regularly monitor crimes against minors. He also advised security audit of IT systems for prevention of misuse of data.

