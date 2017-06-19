Kumar Vishwas hits back, says doesn't want AAP throne

A day after posters calling him 'traitor' appeared outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office, senior party leader and Rajasthan in-charge Kumar Vishwas made it clear on Sunday that he had no desire to sit on the 'throne' or to occupy it. The poet-turned-politician held a meeting with around 500 party volunteers in the AAP office, where he said: "I always sit on the ground. I never wanted to sit on a throne or to occupy it." Addressing the volunteers, Vishwas asked them to follow the "basics", based on which the party was launched."Most volunteers who attended the meeting were a part of the party's anti-corruption movement. They are well-acquainted with the party's basic principles,"he said.

"We will try to reach out to the very last worker in the party and ask for their opinion before distributing tickets for the Rajasthan Assembly election," Vishwas further said.

Earlier on Saturday, he had said: We did not come into being for these conspiracies and palace politics. We are the causes for which the party was born at the Ramlila Maidan,"the leader said.

The posters called Vishwas a BJP ally and demanded his ouster from the party. They also thanked Pandey, who quit as the AAP Convenor in April following the party's defeat in the Delhi civic polls, and accused Vishwas of collaborating with the BJP and backstabbing the party members. "A friend of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he is not a poet but a traitor. He attacks while hiding and backstabs. Remove such a traitor,"the posters read.

As soon as the posters appeared, the party distanced itself from the issue. Earlier this week, Pandey had hit out at Vishwas, questioning why he was openly abusing the Congress while being soft on Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.