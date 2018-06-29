Knife used by Major Nikhil Handa to kill Shailja Dwivedi found near Meerut bypass

The murder weapon used to kill Shailja Dwivedi was recovered by a team of Delhi Police from a mango orchard near the bypass road connecting Meerut and Haridwar. The police also recovered the burnt remains of the clothes the accused Major Nikhil Handa had worn during the time of the murder and had later burnt them.

According to the police, a team of around 10 Delhi Police personnel accompanied by Handa had been searching for the murder weapon. On Thursday morning, the police team reached Meerut. "The bypass road from Meerut to Haridwar has a mango orchard and a few metres inside it, the knife was found. Along with it, the burnt remains of his clothes were also found," the source said.

Handa had fled to Meerut after killing Dwivedi, however, as per CCTV footages of the toll plaza on the NH-58, it came to the fore that he had crossed the toll plaza at 2:12 am and later again at 2:39 am.

The police have also recovered another mobile phone which was being used by Handa and contained his chat details.