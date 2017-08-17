Kitchens hit again, as onion shortfall leads to price rise

After tomatoes, soaring prices of another kitchen staple is bringing unrelenting tears. The cost of onions has gone up from Rs 9 per kilogram in the wholesale market to Rs 27.

Until last month, wholesale dealers were selling onions for Rs 9 and Rs 5 per kg, depending on the size of the produce. The stock was being sold for Rs 16-20 in the retail market. Since monsoon, however, prices have hit the roof, with wholesale rate of Rs 9 per kg variety now going for Rs 27 and the Rs 5 variety being sold at Rs 15.

According to onion trader Rajender Kumar, limited supply from south India is one of the main reasons for the price rise. He said that many farmers did not grow onions after seeing their crop fetching extremely low prices of Re1 or Rs 2 over the last few years.

"Knowing that they would hardly make any profit off onions, many farmers did not grow the crop this year. There has been 40 to 50 per cent reduction in onion crop in south India," Kumar said.

Sporadic rainfall in states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka brought the crop percentage further down to 30 per cent, he said.

Now, onions are being retailed for anywhere between Rs 30-40 per kg due to a dip in available produce.

Another trader, Ashok Kaushik hinted at hoarding activity. "Marketeers and farmers both know that if they control the supply, they can make neat profits at a later stage. Unlike tomatoes, onions have a longer shelf life. Some of them are deliberately releasing limited produce and stocking up for later sale ," he said.