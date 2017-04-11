Kids won't suffer for parents' protest against fee hike

Over the last few weeks, various parents' groups have been protesting against the fee hike imposed by different private schools across Delhi-NCR

In a relief to students whose parents have not submitted their school fee to protest against the 'illegal' fee hike imposed by private schools, the city magistrate will soon issue a notice, directing all such schools to not take any disciplinary action against students.

"We will issue a notice to all private schools, directing them to not take any disciplinary action against such students whose parents have not paid the fees, till a definite order comes from the state government. We have assured the parents that their children won't suffer due to this agitation," said Ramanujan Singh, City Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Scores of parents, whose children study in various private schools in Noida, had come together on Sunday to demand an immediate rollback of recent fee hike and state intervention in the tussle.

Over the last few weeks, various parents' groups have been protesting against the fee hike imposed by different private schools across Delhi-NCR. Many parents have alleged that the schools are taking undue advantage to illegally fill their pockets, while violating children's fundamental right to education.

The City Magistrate's order has renewed the parents' hope that the state government will look into the matter.

"After a lot of struggle, Singh assured us that the administration won't let the kids suffer because of the tussle between school management and parents," Sangeeta Mehta said.

DPS Principal Indira Kohli could not be reached for comments.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently held a meeting with the officials of the State Education Department, where the possibility of introducing a regulatory body for private schools was discussed.

