Kids take over the National Stock Exchange on Children’s day

It is a big day for 17-year-old Maali Prasad Goraksh, a student of one of the government-run ‘Aadiwasi Ashram School’ and a state-level marathon runner, who has been selected to ‘ring the closing bell’ at the National Stock Exchange, during a week-long program to highlight the need to save children’s lives, fight for their rights and fulfil their potential this Children’s day.

An underprivileged child, who lost his father at a very young age, Maali, from Kapor gain Taluka in Ahmed Nagar, belongs to the Bhil tribal community. He has been a diligent student at the government tribal school since 2008 and had always wanted to do something big. He sees coming at the NSE for the bell ring and being a part of a panel discussion which discusses that how industries/businesses can focus on children, with some renowned names is already taking the first step towards his dream.

“This opportunity makes me feel proud and tells me that even a person like me, from a small background, can dream big. I really feel that if we are guided right, and given self-training, we can achieve whatever we want,” says Maali, after participating in a panel discussion with UNICEF and NSE officials.

The group of 35 children participated in the #KidsTakeOver program organized by UNICEF along with some participating NGOs like NineisMine, Ashramshalas, and the NSE. To mark the Children’s day, the week-long event that starts on November 14 and goes on till November 20, will see these children take-over ‘high profile’ roles in media, politics, business, sport, and entertainment.

“These children are not just the citizens of tomorrow, they are citizens of today and thus we need to invest in them now so that the future will be secured. They will be responsible for the sustainable growth of this country. For us this occasion is symbolic to ensuring each and every child is included and his or her right fulfilled by engaging in dialogue with influencers which in this case is businesses,” said Henriette Ahrens, Deputy Representative- Programmes, UNICEF India. “Also, I must add that the first 1,000 days for a child are important and gives the highest returns on your investment."