Kashmir family bashed in Delhi over 'misconduct, dog bother'

A long-simmering feud between a Kashmiri family residing in Sunlight Colony in south-east Delhi, and its neighbours came to a boil on Thursday night.

The family says a mob of 30-40 men barged into their home and assaulted them, including the women; while the Residents Association says the men of the family had misbehaved with some women and then created the chaos as a cover-up.

Under all the cross-allegations is also a grouse about the family creating a nuisance by feeding stray dogs in the area. And a police complaint by the locals accusing the family of harbouring terrorists.

The family has alleged that a mob armed with sticks entered their house shouting anti Kashmiri slogans and thrashed them.

"The mob entered into our home bearing sticks," says a 30-year-old male of the family, adding "they attacked us and even pinned my sister to the wall. I kept requesting them not to hit my sister, but they kept shouting 'Kashmiri terrorist! Go Back'. They beat me up too."

The man, his sister and a friend, who was also present in the house, displayed bruises on their arm, back and legs.

President of the Resident Welfare Association SN Pandey says the man had molested some women and created a scene to cover up his misbehaviour. "Their injury marks are self-inflicted," Pandey said.

On April 2, the Association had written to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and the Home Ministry claiming that the family were indulging in illegal activities and harbouring terrorists.

On May 2, the brother had written to Delhi Police requesting security as he feared for his life due to the frequent confrontation with his neighbours.

In the past, Delhi Police has filed complaints from both parties about each other. One of the 'illegal activities' that irks the residents is the family's habit of feeding strays in the neighbourhood.

"They feed dogs wherever they feel like," said Pandey, "This creates an issue for residents who are afraid of walking in the society at night."

The man counters that feeding strays dogs is not a crime and such matters can been discussed at the residents' meetings.

"The issue is not about feeding dogs, it is about us being Kashmiri Muslims," he says. "They keep provoking us by taunting us and calling my sisters names that are not acceptable in polite society."

A case has been filed under the relevant sections of IPC upon the Kashmiri woman's complaint.