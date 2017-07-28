JNU students should take patriotic oath: Meenakshi Lekhi

Lekhi also endorsed JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar's proposal to install a disused Army tank on the campus to remind students of the sacrifices and valour of soldiers

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi proposed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that students should be made to take an oath of nationalism in institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

JNU students must take an oath that "Whether we are alive or not, Mother, your glory shall live... the glory of Bharat Mata and our nationalism should always live," she said during Zero Hour.

Lekhi, who defeated Congress stalwart Ajay Maken in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, also endorsed JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar's proposal to install a disused Army tank on the campus to remind students of the sacrifices and valour of soldiers.

Lekhi criticised attempts to create a "controversy" on the issue and said, "A controversy is being created following the Vice-Chancellor's views. The JNU is run by tax-payers' money. Anti-India slogans were raised inside the campus. It is an insult of those protecting the border. I think somewhere there is a problem with the administration and ideology."

She said there was an old aircraft on display in the school where her children studied, and they loved it. "Even after growing up, they would go to see the aircraft on display at the Air Force bases... The sentiment of nationalism is gained only by understanding the nation," she said.

"Disrespect of martyrs will not be tolerated by Parliament and the government of this country... The symbol of the nation's unity, harmony and power — our soldiers — whatever can be done in their honour should be done," she said.