JNU students fined for cooking biryani on campus

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been fined for cooking and eating biryani near the stairs in front of the university's administrative building.

The incident allegedly took place on June 27 when students, holding a night long protest against the Vice Chancellor, stayed at the administration block and cooked food.

While three students — Chepal Sherpa, Amir Malik and Manish Kumar — have been fined Rs 6,000 each, former JNU Students' Union general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty has been fined Rs 10,000.

Chakraborty was also punished under another clause for "leading the protest demonstration along with slogan shouting against Vice-Chancellor, administration and Professor Atul Johri, and sitting inside the V-C's office even after repeated requests from CSO (Chief Security Officer) and security personnel to stop".

"In the proctorial enquiry, you have been found guilty of being involved in cooking food (biryani) near the stairs in front of the Administrative Building and eating it thereafter along with other students. This act is serious in nature, unbecoming of a student of JNU and calls for strict disciplinary action," the Chief Proctor, Kaushal Kumar, said in a circular issued to the students on November 8.

Calling it a "serious act", university authorities have asked Chakraborty to deposit the fine within 10 days of the issuing of the notice.

The authorities also warned students "to be careful and not to get involved in such incidents in future".

Responding to the incident, Chakraborty said, "Is a university proctor's office here to monitor who is cooking and eating what? Since when is seeking an appointment to meet the V-C or shouting slogans against him a crime? Is this how the 'discretionary power' is supposed to be exercised where student union members would be kept out of any dialogue with the university authority?"