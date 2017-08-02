JNU: Protest as students demand JNUSU president be allowed admission

The agitating students also alleged that the Varsity has also blocked the results and degrees of several students in a bid to harm their academic future.

Students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on Tuesday, staged a protest against the cancellation of admission of their student union president Mohit Pandey after he refused to pay "fines" levied against him. They also threatened to expose the University administration's "corruption" in the admissions and reservation process.

"To silence dissent against anti-students policies of JNU admin at the dictates of BJP govt, the JNU VC is imposing false charges on students and destroying their academic future," JNUSU president Mohit Kumar Pandey said in a release.

"Soon, JNUSU will release social audit of admission 2017 and highlight massive corruption in which JNU admin in involved," he added.

The agitating students also alleged that the Varsity has also blocked the results and degrees of several students in a bid to harm their academic future. "We will hold campaigns until the present Vice Chancellor is removed from his office," JNUSU General Secretary Satarupa Chakraborty said.

An online campaign with hashtag #VCmustgo has also been widely circulated on social media sites by the union members.

The union is holding its next protest meeting on August 4 in which previous members of the administration will take part to inform participants on how liberal the varsity used to be. On July 25, the last day for registration to the next academic session, Pandey, along with four others, were denied permission to register for failing to pay their fines.