JNU makes 75% attendance must for students to sit exam

Amid opposition from a section of students and teachers, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration made a minimum of 75 per cent attendance compulsory for all registered students. Administration officials added that 10 per cent relaxation would be granted to those who will absent on "valid" medical grounds.

According to a circular issued by Assistant Registrar (Evaluation) Sajjan Singh, for students of BA, MA, MSc, MTech, PG diploma, MPhil, Phd and all part-time programmes a minimum of 75 per cent attendance in a course. This was mandatory for appearing in the end-semester examination.

"If a student of part-time programme, BA, MA, MSc, MTech, PG diploma, MPhil and PhD course work is absent on valid medical grounds, a minimum 60 per cent attendance will suffice," the circular said.

The circular further added that MPhil and PhD students who are absent from the university on valid academic grounds must have prior approval from supervisor/chairperson of the centre concerned and the competent authority.

MPhil and PhD students have also been granted 30 days leave in an academic year with the supervisor's permission. "An attendance sheet which has been attached with the circular will be completed for each lecture/practical/lab by course instructor/teacher. The sheet will be submitted by the teacher on the same day at centre/school office," the circular said.

The centre/school office will maintain the attendance records and a copy of the sheets will be submitted every month, it added.

The move has triggered a controversy at the campus as a section of students and members of JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) have already announced to boycott the rule. While the University claimed that the decision to make attendance compulsory was taken during the academic council meeting held on December 1, the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) said that no such issue was passed during the meeting.

