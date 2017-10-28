JNU exhibit hooks school students

The university set up several stalls and galleries which exhibited various research material carried by its students

Hundreds of students from schools across the Capital participated in the second Open Day — ‘Jan Jan JNU’ — conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday.

The university set up several stalls and galleries which exhibited various research material carried by its students. The aim was to give school students a first-hand experience of things like the inner cells of the human body, technological advances in designing drugs, linguistics, and other social sciences.

Addressing the gathering of students, JNU Chancellor VK Saraswat urged school students to adopt a cycle of learning and unlearning to keep pace with the changes that technology brings. “Education is in the third version of changes where connecting dots is more important than collecting the dots,” he said.

School students and teachers, who had accompanied them, lauded the initiative of the University. “We have learned several aspects of science like nanotechnology and the new developments in medical science. We have also come to know about the importance of learning sign language if we actually want to have an inclusive society,” said Shikha Verma, a class IX student at Delhi Public School, RK Puram.

For the first time, JNU also displayed the achievements and activities of its affiliated defense institutions to the students. “It was so thrilling to know about the life at the army and the way they make use of technology and research,” said Vanshika Singh, another student.