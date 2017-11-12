JNU admin restricts Wi-Fi on campus, students fume

Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) took to social media on Saturday to express anger over their online freedom being restricted by the JNU administration. The social media protest came after the administration ensured that the campus Wi-Fi would not show news, music or protest videos on YouTube.

The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) called it a "politically motivated move" and alleged, "that all website and video links which have anti-government content have been restricted." DNA tried to reach the JNU registrar Pramod Kumar and the Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for a response but failed to get a reply until the time of press.

Many students took to social media and wrote Facebook posts condemning the move by the administration. Students stated that with the Wi-Fi restriction, the only thing that they can be allowed to watch online are cartoons.

In a statement issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) the students said, "This latest scheme of the JNU V-C is tampering with free academic thought and the environment of JNU, by placing curbs on the internet access of JNU students, through the campus Wi-Fi. Students have been facing problems in accessing web pages and channels on YouTube through the JNU Wi-Fi. JNU presidential debates, speeches of prominent student leaders have also been restricted."

Clashes between the JNUSU and the authorities over a number of issues have been taking place in recent times. The move by the JNU V-C, earlier this year, to ensure seat cuts in MPhil/PhD courses has angered students, the announcement by the administration that an army tank should be placed on campus to instil patriotism, also led to clashes with students who denounced the move.

In the statement, the students also accused the administration of "corruption in teachers' appointment in JNU... open harassment of students through notices and fines... destroying students freedom of expression and academic freedom through restrictions imposed on the JNU Wi-Fi.

STUDENTS SAY

JNUSU condemns this act of control by the V-C on lives and thoughts of students. It appeals to the student community to stand tall against this curbing of both intellectual and social life and demands that the JNU administration remove the curbs.