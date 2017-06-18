JNU admin accuses JNUTA, JNUSU of disrupting AC meet

The accusations came after some teachers alleged that these two groups, JNUTA, and JNUSU, illegally took pictures and videos of the meeting.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has accused the student's union and teacher's association of causing disruptions during the Academic Council (AC) meeting. The accusations came after some teachers alleged that these two groups, JNUTA, and JNUSU, illegally took pictures and videos of the meeting.

"The recording by the JNUSU president, who posted selected clips on social media, even when the meeting was going on, was both unlawful and unfortunate. A few teachers also kept shouting to prevent the chairperson from allowing other members to present their views," said Pramod Kumar, JNU Registrar.

He added that these groups started to take pictures and videos, despite several requests from the chair, thus disrupting the meeting. They then posted these on social media with an intention to spread "wrong information and defame a sacrosanct body like the Academic Council".

Kumar had also tweeted on Thursday saying, "Offensive, abusive, and unparliamentary language used by the representatives of JNUSU and JNUTA during the AC meeting is highly condemnable."

Professor Satish Chandra Garkoti, JNU Rector-II, had also tweeted saying, "Those who failed to disrupt the JNU AC meeting are the ones playing the victim on social media!!"

In his response, Mohit Kumar Pandey, JNUSU President, asked the registrar to make available the proceedings of the entire meeting to the public.