Jilted woman chops off lover's genitals

A 23-year-old woman on Wednesday chopped off the genitals of her boyfriend after he rejected her marriage proposal and also refused to have sex with her. The victim, identified as Ravi, 35, had to undergo a surgery and was stated to be in a critical condition.

The incident was reported from the woman's residence in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area around 11 am. Her family members were also present in the house at the time. According to Ravi, during a conversation, the accused brought up the topic of their marriage, to which he replied that his family was against the relationship.

"Ravi told the police that then the woman took him to a bathroom, forced him to take off his clothes, and asked him to have sex with her. When he resisted and asked her to let him out, she got agitated, stepped out, and returned with a kitchen knife. While Ravi was trying to wear his clothes, she chopped off his private parts," a senior police officer said.

Ravi said the woman's brother and sister-in-law were also present in the house at the time of the incident. He alleged that they did nothing to stop the woman from attacking him.

"After being attacked, Ravi ran out of the house, crying for help. The neighbours heard his screams and called the police, after which he was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was immediately operated upon," the police said.

Meanwhile, the accused woman and her family members have gone absconding, and the police teams are conducting frequent raids to nab them.