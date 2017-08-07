Jewar woman made nephew chop her braid: Cops

It turns out that the 35-year-old victim was herself responsible for the incident as she wanted media attention

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) police on Sunday solved the mystery of the braid-chopping incident that took place in the Dayanatpur village of Jewar in Greater Noida. It turns out that the 35-year-old victim was herself responsible for the incident as she wanted media attention.

"A person named Jitendra had called the police saying that someone had chopped his neighbour Pushpa's braid," Jewar Station House Officer Rajpal Tomar said.

A police team was immediately rushed to the spot. The cops then started interrogating the victim and her family members. "Pushpa first tried to mislead the investigating officers and said someone chopped her hair while she was sleeping. Soon, however, she confessed that she made her 11-year-old nephew Rustam chop her hair, so that she could get some media attention," Tomar said.

Jitendra, who made the call to the police, said he had no idea about this. "I called the police after a huge crowd gathered outside Pushpa's home and people said someone chopped her braid," he said. "We are planning to initiate action against people spreading false information and rumours of braid chopping. We have received at least 10 such complaints in the last one week. We request people to not believe such rumours," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suniti said.