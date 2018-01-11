JEE exam: Only class 11 students with science stream to be scribes for PWDs

Scribes for persons with disabilities sitting for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to engineering colleges, will only be Class 11 students from the science stream, with mathematics as one subject, CBSE said in its revised guidelines on Wednesday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the provision for a scribe for persons with disabilities. In the earlier released guidelines, the board had said that the scribe students will be students who are appearing in Class 10.

"It is brought to the notice of all the aspirant and registered candidates of JEE (Main) 2018 that the provision of scribe mentioned in the information bulletin has been amended. The services of a scribe are available to candidates who are visually impaired, dyslexic, have disability in the upper limbs or have lost fingers/hands thereby preventing them from bubbling the optical response sheet (ORS)," the CBSE circular said.

"The scribes will be students of Class XI from the science stream with Mathematics as one of the subjects. The other provisions for persons of disabilities mentioned in the Information Bulletin of JEE(Main)2018 remain same," it added.

In case a request is received from the candidate, he/she would be allowed to meet the scribe a day before the examination to verify the suitability of the scribe.

One hour compensatory (extra) time will also be allowed to the candidates with 40 percent or more disability irrespective of the fact that the candidate(s) is/are availing the facility of scribe/reader.

JEE, conducted by CBSE is meant for admission to various engineering colleges including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), for IITs however students need to take the JEE advanced, which is conducted by the institutes themselves.

Scribe services

