Jealous man strangles four-year-old stepson

Jealous and angry at his wife for giving attention to her son, a 33-year-old man allegedly strangled the four-year-old boy to death. The incident occurred in North-East Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Sunday. Police said that after having murdered the boy, the man called them up, and then his wife, confessing to the crime.

Mahesh, 33, who comes from West Bengal, had married Gulali alias Kiran in 2016. However, as he told police, he soon became jealous of Arjun, Kiran's four-year-old son from her first marriage. He believed that Kiran gave more love and importance to her son than him.

An enraged Mahesh told his wife on Sunday that he had some urgent work and would be taking Arjun along. He then took him near an ice factory in the area and strangled him until he died.

"Mahesh hid the body of the child inside a factory under some sacks. He then first called the police informing them that he had killed the child. He then called his wife and informed her too," said a police official. He added, "Mahesh then left for Anand Vihar bus terminal but we made Kiran call him. Through this, we were able to arrest him from the bus stand."

A case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Karawal Nagar police station. Further investigations are underway. A post-mortem of the child will reveal the exact cause of death.

Son a preference

Mahesh, 33, who comes from West Bengal, had married Gulali alias Kiran in 2016.

However, as he told police, he soon became jealous of Arjun, Kiran’s four-year-old son from her first marriage.

He believed that Kiran gave more love to her son than him.