Jamia Millia Islamia launches eateries on campus under skill training programme for underprivileged kids

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) now has its own packaged drinking water, 'JMI Jal', and bakery products available for its teachers and students.

The university, on Monday, launched these produced at the Livelihood Business Incubator (LBI) of the Centre For Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE). These products are made by the underprivileged and school drop-outs under the university's skill training programme.

In a bid to help such people to earn their livelihoods, the university has been conducting training programmes in bakery, tailoring, PET bottle making, packaged drinking water, paper disposables, computer hardware and networking, beautician training and digital printing under the ASPIRE scheme of the ministry of micro small and medium enterprises (MSME), under the Central government for the past two years.

The university launched a new outlet, JMI Baker's and Cafe, on the campus to sell these products. "In keeping with its commitment to help the underprivileged and those who have not completed their university education for various reasons, this initiative will accord new avenues for self-employment and entrepreneurship. The endeavor is in line with the Central government's Skill India Mission," said Jamia Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad, while inaugurating the outlet.

Explaining the eligibility for applying in these eight-week courses, Zishan Husain Khan, Director, Centre For Innovation and Entrepreneurship said, "Children, who have studied from classes VI to XII, can seek admission depending on the nature of the course. Through these courses, one may get employment or may establish his/her own business."

"The students are not only being provided training for projects established by MSME but also at the university's business incubator which is a unique model for making the center self-sustainable," he said. A new batch of 20 trainees has been enrolled earlier this month.

