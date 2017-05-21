Jailed thief wanted to live the life of Justin Bieber

18-year-old Roshan Messy performed Justin Bieber's song in front of the police and media persons at the South Campus police station.

Singing, "I used to believe, we were burnin' on the edge of somethin' beautiful, sellin' a dream, smoke and mirrors keep us waitin' on a miracle," at a police station after his arrest, 18-year-old Roshan Messy performed Justin Bieber's song in front of the police and media persons at the South Campus police station. Messy, along with four others including a woman, were arrested for carrying out a number of robberies in the posh South Delhi area.

"This is gang of robbers, auto-lifters and burglars. With their arrest we have worked out 54 cases of robberies, burglary and motor-vehicle theft. Messy, the gang leader and a drug addict, wanted to lead the life of Justin Bieber and even wanted to be a pop singer himself. He had plans to travel to Mumbai to pursue his dream," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Ishwar Singh.

Singh further added that with the stolen money Messy would throw lavish parties for his friends and buy clothes and accessories from luxury brands.

According to the police the accused men have been identified as Roshan Messy (18), Vicky Rawat alias Vikky Landa (24), Sharon Kant (19), Monu (27) and Anju Chauhan (25). The police recovered stolen cash, US dollars, gold and silver jewellery, expensive mobile phones, laptop, I-Pad and two-wheelers. Apart from Anju, all the other accused were addicted to drugs.

On May 4, a burglary occurred in the house of a French diplomat in Shanti Niketan area, but on not finding much valuables they left the house and struck at the house of a retired IAS officer on the first floor in the same building and carried out a burglary. Robberies had been taking place in the area quite often.

Police officials intensified patrolling and also deployed staff in civil clothes to keep a close watch at the criminals. Profiles of previous criminals were also checked and it came to the fore that young criminals living in Munirka area were involved.

Three accused Roshan Messy, Sharon and Monu were arrested on Wednesday while they were riding in South Moti Bagh area without a number plate.

Their interrogation revealed that the scooter was stolen from south Campus area in March. The trio further revealed that they stole vehicles to carry out a recce during the morning hours, and after questioning them, stolen gold jewellery and two other scooters were recovered.

During further investigation, their associates namely Vicky Rawat and receiver of stolen property Anju Chauhan were also arrested and stolen gold jewellery, laptop, mobile phones and cash was recovered.

Analysis

The growing economic social divide and a large number of staff who are not verified by the police ensures that a growing number of people feel they can and must become wealthy by any means.