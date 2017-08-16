It was just a regular day at JNU

As India celebrated its 71st Independence Day, the students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had no special celebrations at the University. Since last year, JNU has been under scanner when a group of students allegedly shouted anti-national slogans, but the students are of the view that they need not organise programmes to show their patriotism.

Deep Bagchi, a student of School of Physical Sciences, said that there are no special celebrations to mark the day of Independence. "Independence Day is important to all Indians including us, but we need not organise special events to show our patriotism," he said.

Another student, Ramzan, hailing from Ladakh, said that just because they did not participate in the flag hoisting ceremony at the Vice Chancellor's office, they cannot be called anti-nationalist.

"We did not participate in the flag hoisting ceremony, does not make us anti-nationals; we were awake till late night and could not wake up at 6.30 am," he said.

The University bore a calm look with only a handful of students seen on the streets. However, as the day progressed more people were seen.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students' wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had organised Dahi Handi Utsav at the campus. The event which is being organised from the past six years, had seven teams participating from the various hostels of the University and alumni of Sainik Schools from the country studying at JNU.

According to the organisers, the event was a step to mobilise the youth and renew the culture which has been lost in the politics.

"We can connect the event to history where freedom fighter Bal Gangdhar Tilak mobilised the youth during the struggle. This is also not a religious festival but an attempt to revive the sportsmanship spirit in the youth which has been lost due to politics," ABVP leader Umesh Kumar said.

Saurabh Sharma, another ABVP leader said that the Left should also organise such festivals.

"We have seen the Left organising events for Eid and other festivals but no celebrations are held for Hindu festivals. I believe festivals are fun and we should participate in its celebrations ," he said.

The varsity has always been on the brink of controversies.

On 9 February 2016, students of (JNU) held a protest on their campus against the capital punishment meted out to the 2001 Indian Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, and Kashmiri separatist Maqbool Bhat.

The event was followed by clashes between the student groups with anti-national slogans allegedly being raised during the protest.