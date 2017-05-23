IPL betting racket busted at Crowne Plaza in Rithala, 9 held

While the country was busy enjoying the IPL finale between Mumbai Indians and Pune Warriors on Sunday evening, a team of Crime Branch sleuths was conducting a secret raid at a five-star hotel in Rithala, Crowne Plaza, to bust a betting racket. As many as nine people were arrested and it is now being probed whether the hotel staffers were involved in the racket, police said.

A team of Eastern Rage Crime Branch conducted the raid and arrested the nine men, identified as Kunal Miglani, Sumit Kalra, Jitender Kumar, Nitin Harjani, Nikhil Goswami alias Nannu, Amit Kumar Dhingra, Sumit Sharma, Rajesh Jain, and Naveen Kumar. Ten mobile phones, three laptops, seven book numbers (mobile phones used to place a bet), two local line numbers called dibba, and some note sheets used to book the bets were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, the Crime Branch had been receiving inputs that a suspect, Kunal Miglani, who had been held for gambling and cheating earlier, one Sumit Kalra, and their associates were running an IPL betting racket.

"Information was gathered and it was established that the suspects have booked a room in a Rithala hotel for Sunday. A raiding team was formed and the identified hotel room was raided. Nine people found to be running a betting racket were apprehended,"DCP (Crime) Madhur Verma said.

The accused were watching the match live in the hotel room.

Talking about the group, Verma said:"The accused started their own betting network to earn quick and easy money. Miglani was initially working with Garg, and getting a salary for it. Garg introduced him to Sonu, who provided him with the latest updates of the bet rates through local line phone number. Kalra and Jitender disclosed that they were receiving latest updates of bet rates from Sunil through a local line phone number. Miglani has been arrested in a case of gambling and cheating earlier."