IP University to get its own campus in Shahdara

The net-zero energy campus will accommodate 1,500 students and offer six courses in the field of architecture, planning and design

After a long wait, the project committee of Delhi government has passed the decision on the construction of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's campus in east Delhi's Shahdara. The foundation stone of the building was laid by the former Minister of Human Resource Development Smriti Irani in 2014.

"The decision has been taken on Friday. We all were waiting for approval from the board. The construction work will begin soon," said a senior Delhi government official. The estimated cost of the campus is Rs 271 crore.

Spread over 18.75 acres of land, the institute will accommodate 1,500 students in the two schools which will function from the campus. At present, the University's School of Architecture and Planning is being run from the temporary campus located at Kashmere Gate.

The two schools — School of Architecture and School of Design — will offer six courses including four undergraduate and two Master programmes in the field of architecture, planning and design.

The campus will be a completely net-zero energy consumption campus, with all in-house facilities to deal with power, water, drainage and waste.

"As per the plan, the campus will house an administrative block, residential areas, car parking and a block for sports and cultural activities. The campus will have solar panels, and extensive green roofing and reflective tiles," the official said.

Earlier, the university had decided to construct the campus of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at this site. However, the IIIT was later established by the Delhi government separately.

"Therefore the Building and Works Committee of Guru Gobind Singh University decided to establish the University School of Architectural & Planning and University School of Design (USD) at Surajmal Vihar," added the official.

