Interstate gang of robbers busted

A gang of interstate robbers, who had a secret hideout in Nepal and have been targeting senior citizens by posing as domestic help, were arrested by the police on Tuesday. Recently, the gang had targeted the residence of a retired Colonel in Mansarovar Garden, near Mayapuri area.

The accused have been identified as Teena (27), Payal (22) (name changed) and Harish (32), Vishal (29), Manish (34), Suresh (25), Dev Bahadur Singh (39), Uttam Bahadur (26), Man Bahadur (36) and Prem (26).

In the wake of a majority of households entrusting their domestic helps with the keys to their homes and lockers, two domestic helpers, including the cook tied up and then tortured the wife of Retd. Colonel, along with two other associates. The Retired Colonel and his son were not at home when the incident took place. They fled away with all the cash and gold jewellery from the house at 2 pm.

The CCTV camera footage of the area helped the police identify the accused. Footage revealed that all the accused were headed towards Banbasa with the loot and had switched to private cars midway.

"We were in shock when my wife identified two of the members as the domestic help we had fired a few days ago and another helper we had for almost 7-8 years," said Retd. Colonel Chandoke to DNA.

Thorough checking at the border in the Banbasa area, with the help of the local police, helped the cops to nab 9 of the 10 gang members while as one Prem is still absconding, police said.

742 grams of gold jewellery, 185 grams of artificial jewellery, 16 mobile phones,1 Rolex watch, and a Mahindra Scorpio used to flee from the scene were recovered from their possession.

Further investigation to apprehend the absconding accused is in the process, said the police.

ONE ON THE RUN

