International rugby player Parmeet Dabas arrested

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested an international rugby player—Parmeet Dabas— also a sharpshooter of the Sonu Daryapur gang, in connection to triple murder case. He was involved in shooting Bhupender alias Monu Daryapur, his aide Arun and Monu's private security officer, a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar, were shot dead while Constable Kuldeep, PSO to Monu, sustained critical bullet injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwaha said, the accused has been identified as Parmeet alias Bhanja who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest. Parmeet was part of Indian rugby team that toured Pakistan in 2005, Sri Lanka in 2006 and Uzbekistan in 2015, the DCP added.

On April 30 this year, Bhupender alias Monu was having snacks near Shoken Chowk, in Mianwali Nagar in his Ciaz car with his friends and two PSOs, when Sonu Daryapur with his gang members including Dabas, reached there and opened indiscriminate fire on them. "Monu Daryapur, his PSO ASI Vijay Kumar of Delhi Police and one Arun sustained multiple fatal bullet injuries and succumbed while constable Kuldeep Sharma (PSO) was severely injured," the officer said.

Previously the anti-terror unit arrested one Satish, Naveen Khatri, Rajesh alias Rajje, Sonu Kejriwal, Sumittra and Sandeep in connection to the case. Satyawan alias Sonu Daryapur and Vijay Lamba, however, are still absconding.

The police said on August 2, following a secret information accused Parmeet Dabas was arrested near main gate of Sanjay Van on Aruna Asaf Ali Road in south Delhi. "One loaded pistol 9mm was recovered from his possession. Dabas is fondly nicknamed as 'Bhanja'. A relative of Satyawan got Dabas in contact with him and he joined his gang," the DCP said.