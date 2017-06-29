Interchange stations account for 50% of thefts on Metro network

According to the officials, the Central Secretariat Metro police station had 2,300 FIRs registered with it till June 15

Lakhs of commuters who ride the Delhi Metro daily need to be especially aware at the four interchange stations — Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, and New Delhi — for these stations account for almost 50 per cent of the total cases of pick-pocketing and thefts on the entire network.

Rajiv Chowk, which is the major interchange station connecting the Yellow and Blue Lines, has the highest number of pick-pocketing cases, followed by Kashmere Gate, which connects three Metro lines, including the new Heritage Line.

In fact, by June 15 this year, over 1,000 FIRs regarding theft of mobile phones and wallets were registered from the Rajiv Chowk station alone.

According to the officials, the Central Secretariat Metro police station had 2,300 FIRs registered with it till June 15. This police station also has Rajiv Chowk station under its jurisdiction.

The figures are alarming as a total of 5,500 FIRs from all Metro police stations were registered till June 15. The number of cases has increased in comparison to the last year.

The next favourite of the Metro thieves is the New Delhi station, which connects to the New Delhi Railway Station and the Airport Express Metro line. According to the police, most gangs operating on these lines are women, who are scattered in groups of five to six at each of these busy stations.

The other sensitive Metro stations where a large number of businessmen board and de-board are Chandni Chowk and Chawri Bazar on the Yellow Line (Huda City Centre to Samaypur Badli). "Most of those who de-board at the New Delhi station carry luggage with valuables. These passengers become an easy target for the gangs," a senior police officer said.

These gangs are most active on the Yellow and Blue Lines (Dwarka to Noida Vaishali). The women gangs are generally from west Delhi's Patel Nagar, Mundka, and Kathputli Colony areas, the officer said.

Talking about the issue, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani said: "Last month, we had arrested a gang of six women operating at these stations. We have deployed anti-theft squad teams at each of these stations."