Increase monthly pension to AIDS'patients, Delhi High Court tells Govt

The Delhi High Court expressed its displeasure on Tuesday over the minuscule monthly pension offered to AIDS victims by the Delhi government. The court stated that while the AAP-government can provide free electricity and water to residents who have a roof over their head, it cannot afford to pay monthly pensions to poor people suffering from AIDS.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said people suffering from AIDS were the ones who require assistance as their families were dependent on them. "Be realistic and reasonable. You are giving free electricity and water to people who own property. Why can't you give facilities to these (AIDS victims) people," the bench said

The court's observation comes while hearing a plea, initiated by itself. The plea was acting on a letter written by an AIDS victim who sought the enhancement of his monthly pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.

The bench expressed concern on the amount given to the victims stating that it does not even come to Rs 100 per day.

"You must address the needs of these people. You have an outlay of Rs 38 crore but disburse only Rs 5 crore," the bench added.

During the proceedings, advocate Ajay Verma, who has been appointed amicus to assist the court, said that states like Kerala and Gujarat have several schemes and benefits including free travel on public transport and access to subsidised food.

Appearing for the Delhi government, its counsel Gautam Narayan said they can examine the possibility to enhance the amount. Following this, the court directed Narayan to consider the issue and file a report by the next of date of hearing, i.e. March 14.