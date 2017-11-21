In rare surgery, ice-pick removed from man's back

Generally, these foreign objects create a Tamponade effect, which means the object keeps the blood from flowing out

In a rare surgery, a senior All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre doctor pulled out an ice-pick from a man's back in a minimally invasive procedure by using the video-assisted technology (VATS). The ice-pick had pierced his left lung. "Earlier, they used to open the chest by making long incisions. This is, however, a minimally invasive procedure," said Dr Biplab Mishra, professor of surgery, AIIMS Trauma Centre.

"Generally, these foreign objects create a Tamponade effect, which means the object keeps the blood from flowing out. But as soon as it is pulled out, there is profuse bleeding. VATS ensured safe removal of the ice-pick and now we are observing the patient for any infection," he added.

Rakesh Kumar, 28, a northwest Delhi resident, was stabbed in his back by an ice-pick during a street fight at 8 am on Friday. He was first taken to a nearby private hospital and was later shifted to AIIMS around 1 pm. Soon after his arrival, a team of doctors decided to operate upon him the same evening, using VATS.

Doctors further said the surgery could not have been possible without the expertise of senior anaesthetist Dr Gyanendra Pal Singh.The patient is now under observation as there are high chances of pneumonia and other lung-related infections. "We have advised the patient to continue his chest exercises and physiotherapy to help it heal sooner," Dr Mishra said.

Meanwhile, a medico-legal case has been registered.