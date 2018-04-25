In Delhi, woman forces niece to drink, allows her boyfriend to rape teen

Days after Modi government brought ordinance to hang child rapists in the country, a teenager was brutally assaulted in national capital.

The incident took place in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday.

The 13-year-old victim was allegedly lured by her aunt to have spiked soft drink. Soon, the teenager lost consciousness and was raped by her aunt’s boyfriend.

The father of the child saw her bleeding and took her to nearby Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where the doctors told the man about the sexual assault.

While the woman has been arrested, the rapist is still on the run.

Both the woman and her boyfriend have been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by intoxicating substance with intent to commit an offence), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). They have also been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident came amid reports that the Jammu and Kashmir government approving an ordinance providing death penalty for the rape of children below 12 while also shifting the 'burden of proof' on the accused in such cases, a development that comes in the wake of outrage over the Kathua rape and murder case.

The state government, which issued a second ordinance to make the trial victim-friendly, has also added provisions to ensure a time-bound probe and fast track trial in cases of such crimes, a minister said.

This step has been taken in view of the Kathua rape and murder case by the Mehbooba Mufti government in J&K, he said.

The body of a girl, from the Bakerwal community, was recovered from a forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.

The case led to a massive outrage. The crime branch arrested 8 people including a juvenile. The trial began in the case on Monday last.

(With agency inputs)