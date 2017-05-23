In a first, women cops on bikes to patrol the streets of South Delhi

From market areas to secluded stretches to posh residential colonies to crime-ridden dingy bylanes of the Capital — Delhiites are all set to witness women cops on motorcycles, keeping a hawk-eye vigil across the city till late in the evening.

The initiative, launched in the south district first, is aimed at making women feel safer and more comfortable while approaching the patrolling police parties, in case of any crime.

According to senior officers, for now, three teams with two women cops in each, have been deployed at the south campus and RK Puram police stations. They said that gradually, more teams will be formed and a larger area will be covered.

Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said the women cops will patrol on police bikes, with beacons fitted on them."This is the first time that such an initiative has been undertaken by the Delhi Police. These women personnel would be deployed as per shifts. They would interact with the local women and also keep an eye on miscreants. This would ensure fewer incidents of snatching and other petty crimes. Women and girls can approach these cops to seek advice on safety and self-defence as well,"he said.

Biswal further said that efforts to establish such patrolling teams in every police station will soon be undertaken. "When required, these teams will swing into action, as they have been trained to deal with any untoward situation. They will also be in constant touch with the police stations concerned and have been provided with various communication gadgets,"the officer added.

On the wheels

This initiative has been launched in the south district

Three teams with two women cops in each have been deployed at the south campus and RK Puram police stations for now

More teams will be formed and a larger area will be covered soon. The women cops will patrol on police bikes, with beacons fitted on them