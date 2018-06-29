Imran Hussain writes to Delhi Police chief issue directions for registration of FIR against felling of trees

Environment Minister Imran Hussain wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday urging him to issue directions for registration of FIR against felling of trees despite stay by the Delhi High Court till July 4.

A complaint in this regard was received by Hussain from environmentalist Vimlendu Jha. In his letter to Patnaik, the environment minister said that the forest department has contacted the concerned area SHO to register FIR in the matter regarding tree felling despite stay by HC. He requested the police commissioner to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile, the members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will visit the site of tree felling across South Delhi early on Friday morning, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is also a member of the Assembly’s PAC, said on Thursday.

“A committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has decided it will go on site at 8 am to see where the trees have been cut. This is the Public Accounts Committee of the Delhi Assembly. The Committee will meet at Sarojini Nagar and then go to different areas such as Naoroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar. I am also a member of the committee and will be among those going on the spot,” Bharadwaj said.

Hussain had on Wednesday directed the forest department to lodge an FIR against those responsible for cutting trees in Netaji Nagar.

SAVE THE TREES