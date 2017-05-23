Improve last-mile connectivity: Kailash Gahlot

With an aim to provide the last-mile connectivity, newly elected Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot sought status report of the various and ongoing projects in the department.

In his first meeting with the various officials, Gahlot stressed on the need to provide the last-mile connectivity to the commuters in the city. During a review meeting with the department's senior officials, he sought the status report of the various pending and ongoing projects.

"The minister has asked for reports from all branches of the department on their pending and ongoing projects. In next two-three days, reports will be submitted to his office," a senior government official said.

The Najafgarh MLA faces an uphill task as the public transport system in the city is not particularly in a good shape. According to the officials, since its formation, the AAP government has not been able to add a single new bus to the fleet of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Meanwhile, the DTC decided to run 20 more new air-conditioned buses under its under 'destination bus services' in the national capital. At present, 20 AC low-floor buses ply non-stop between residential localities in the suburbs and office areas to provide comfortable and seamless travel experience to office- goers.

The destination service had been introduced by the DTC on May 1 after the National Green Tribunal had ordered the Delhi government to start destination bus services.