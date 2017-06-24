IHM grad was fired from job over 'financial errors'

After being caught, Raman disclosed that he had diverted money and purchased land worth crores using someone else's name, and that he spent rest of the money on his lavish and luxurious lifestyle

Raman Kapoor, 40, who along with his wife, cheated thousands of people on the pretext of offering them holiday packages, had studied in the prestigious Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Ahmedabad. He then worked with Club Mahindra for around a decade before losing his job over some financial errors.

Kapoor's wife Seema is currently absconding. In fact, the couple is wanted in several cases of cheating, registered in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

After being caught, Raman disclosed that he had diverted money and purchased land worth crores using someone else's name, and that he spent rest of the money on his lavish and luxurious lifestyle. A native of Haridwar, Kapoor completed his schooling from there only, before graduating from the IHM in 1998.

He worked for nine years with the Club Mahindra holidays as Channel Partner. His role was to plan tour packages in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat. After he was removed from the company, he and his wife went to Bagodara in Ahmedabad and opened a firm named Saturn Infrastructure Private Limited.

The company was involved in sale and purchase of plots. The couple then went on to cheat many people. But when this 'business' did not flourish as expected, Kapoor shut down the company and launched Sunstar The Club and Goodluck Hotel in 2016. As of now, the club has 2,000 members.

