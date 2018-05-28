How 24x7 convenience stores cause inconvenience to many in Delhi-NCR

Cars parked on the road with music blaring out of them, a brawl and the arrival of cops is a usual site outside the 24x7 convenience store in Delhi-NCR. While youngsters call it there one-stop pick-up point for food and beverages, cops feel its more of a nuisance. Recently two lives were lost in the national Capital while youngsters were on a joyride to 24x7 store.

If you happen to visit any of the 24x7 stores between12 am and 4 am, especially on weekends, you would feel it is a meeting point for youngsters. While the ones near the universities have students munching on hot-dogs, women often allege that drunk men ogle at them and pass weird comments. Some inform the police while some prefer to ignore them but do inform their peers.

While employees at the store said that brawls or any other incident usually takes place outside the store, the police opined that it's a gathering point for anti-social elements.

A senior Delhi Police official said that patrolling is carried out throughout the night but a tab can't be kept always. "Either the store authorities should have an alcohol metre to restrict entry to drunk people or they should hold accountability of the security on their premises. The police are patrolling but we can't station them at one place or outside these stores which are a nuisance spot," said the officer.

Two cases of molestation; one in Mukherjee Nagar and the other in Model Town were reported after men outside the store allegedly passed lewd remarks at women.

In another incident, the car of a 28-year old man was vandalised in a revenge attack. A case was registered.

"It is supposed to be a convenience store but it is being misused. The store attracts anti-social elements during night hours," said Aslam Khan, DCP, North-West.

In the last two weeks two fatal accidents had taken place wherein two young lives were lost including that of a female student. The students had gone to pick up food from 24x7 when they had a head on collision.