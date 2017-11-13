Homes only for eligible PAPs, Bombay High Court directs BMC

The direction came during the hearing of a plea filed by Bhavna Shah who has claimed that in a decision taken by the government in 2009

The Bombay High Court has restrained BMC from allotting tenements at Mahul near Chembur to any other project affected persons (PAPs) other than those eligible to be relocated for the implementation of BRIMSTOWAD project.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice MS Sonaka directed the corporation to seek the court's permission before allotting the tenements. Around 58 buildings have been constructed for housing the affected persons.

The direction came during the hearing of a plea filed by Bhavna Shah who has claimed that in a decision taken by the government in 2009, the tenements are supposed to be given only to those shifted due to the project's implementation.

Last week, the state housing department issued a notification that gave the BMC full authority to survey and decide on the eligibility of slum dwellers as PAPs.

The plea states that around 22,000 families are likely to be affected by the project therefore sufficient housing has to be made available at Mahul.