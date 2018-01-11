Historic Churchgate station turns 148

Trending#

Churchgate station, which caters to more than 1.5 lakh daily commuters using the Western Railway (WR), celebrated 148 years on Wednesday. On January 10, the station was opened to public through Bombay, Baroda and Central India (BB&CI). Now, this station welcomed the AC local train which started on December 25.

 
The AC local at present is running on platforms 3-4 from where it is operating all the way till Virar station. These two platforms can accommodate 15-car trains. The Churchgate station building holds the administration office of Western Railway which also 7 storey tall Gandhi painting and stands opposite to Grade I heritage office of Western Railway.

 
Churchgate station was opened on January 10, 1870 dealing with 5 trains daily in each direction. Churchgate station building in Swiss chalet style was completed in 1876 and was renovated in December 1926 for electric train services. Foundation stone for new Churchgate building was laid on October 31, 1956 and opened on August 5, 1957.

 
 

    
   
