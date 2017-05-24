Heritage Line trial run disrupts Metro services

It was a difficult day for commuters on Delhi Metro's Violet Line, as the trial run for the upcoming Heritage Line delayed the scheduled trips on Tuesday. Low frequency and extended time gaps between two stations on the 36km corridor left the passengers stranded.

"I took the Violet Line from Mandi House to go to Lajpat Nagar Metro station at 2.30 pm. It took me more than 30 minutes to reach the destination. Normally, it doesn't take more than 10 minutes," Rachna Tyagi, a Delhi University (DU) student, said.

According to commuters, there was a time gap of at least 10-15 minutes between two trains, instead of the usual five minutes.

The new Heritage Line from ITO to Kashmere Gate is an extension of the Violet Line, which, at present, runs from Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad to ITO. The Heritage Line is expected to be opened soon and a safety inspection was being conducted on Tuesday.

"As the Commission for Railway Safety (CMRS) inspection of the new line was going on, several trains had to be sent back from Mandi House, which was being used as a terminal station instead of ITO. The reversal of trains took time, for which other trains on the track had to be put on hold," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.