Heinous crimes dip, arrests go up in '2017

Overall crime cases as well as arrests rose last year, but the number of heinous offences dipped, the latest Delhi police data showed (see graphic).

Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said at the force's annual press conference on Thursday that "2017 was a year of preventing rather than reactive policing".

He claimed that the rise in crime cases was a result of better registration. The reduction in the number of heinous crime reflects efficient policing, he said. "There has been a decline in heinous crimes by 23.43%. Dacoities came down by 20%, snatchings by 12.51% and robberies by 38.21%. Further, murders dropped by 7.78%, riots by 36.71% and kidnapping for ransom by 36.36%. Molestation of women also fell by 18.88%," the commissioner said.

He said the increase in arrests went up by 1.73%, while detentions went up by 9.75%.

The percentage of solved cases grew from 72% in 2016 to 88% in 2017. He also said that number of criminals arrested in 2017 was 84,999, which was restricted to just 69,071 in 2016.

Patnaik said, 110 criminals carrying rewards were arrested throughout in 2017.