Heavy rains lead to traffic jam for 2nd time this week

Long traffic jams threw life out of gear as rains lashed the National Capital Region on Wednesday bringing the city to a halt for the second time this week. The rains though made the weather pleasant on Wednesday, it added to the already humid and sticky weather.

Water logging and heavy rain led to traffic snarls at major areas like ITO, and Moti Bagh, and also slowed down traffic near Film City on DND, Kalindi Kunj and Rajnigandha chowk. Central Delhi too became a victim of long jams including Connaught Place, India Gate, Mandi House among others. Traffic moved at snail's pace near Lajpat Nagar and Ashram as well. Water logging also affected vehicular pace towards Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degree Celsius, one degree above normal while the maximum was 32 degree. The sky will remain overcast on Thursday with possibility of light rain or drizzle.

On Monday, Delhi NCR came to a standstill as heavy rains lashed the city, and restricted traffic at a lot of places. Festive rush added to the woes as people remained caught in jams for as long as two hours.

Talking to DNA, Roohi Tiwari, a resident of Bhogal said, "It is very unfortunate that the civic body has not learnt any lessons year after year. Water logging has become an annual affair every monsoon season, so are the jams. The government has not done anything to take preventive measures."

