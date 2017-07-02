Heavy discounts attract customers at Nehru Place

Leading mobile phone manufacturer Apple has also reduced prices of its various products by up to 7.5 per cent.

While traders in other big markets of the capital cried foul over a dip in the footfall, city’s electronic hub — Nehru Place — has a different tale to tell. The market is attracting more than the usual crowd as traders are offering heavy discounts, up to 40 per cent, on electronic products, in a bid to clear the unsold stock in warehouses.

“Most traders in Nehru Place have decided to stop making purchases till the old stock is cleared. We have also planned to offer discounts of about 40 per cent on digital products,” Pawan, a shop owner, said.

Leading mobile phone manufacturer Apple has also reduced prices of its various products by up to 7.5 per cent. The additional discount and fall in prices is attracting a higher number of consumers.

“Even our Diwali has never been this auspicious. We are dealing with way more customers today. I hope the response remains the same even after we remove the discount offers,” Jay Prakash, who deals in mobiles and accessories, said.

The launch of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) on Friday night had left many traders confused over the tax slab in which their products fall.