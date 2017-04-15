Heat wave to roast capital this weekend, MET issues warning

In a warning issued on Friday, the IMD has asked people to prepare for dry, hot days by keeping themselves hydrated and avoiding the sun

For those already getting wary of the bright sun, the days ahead are going to be even more difficult, as a heat wave is likely to prevail over the national Capital towards the end of the week. In a warning issued on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has asked people to prepare for dry, hot days by keeping themselves hydrated and avoiding the sun.

Between April 15 and 19, the maximum temperature is expected to remain well above normal, with an increase of five to six degrees Celsius. The day temperatures are likely to hover between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius, while it touched 43 degrees Celsius on Friday.

According to the MET Department, the presence of an anti-cyclonic circulation over south Pakistan and neighbouring regions is the reason behind the hot winds prevailing over the entire northwest India.

"The current meteorological analysis indicates the presence of an anti-cyclonic circulation in the middle tropospheric levels over south Pakistan and neighbourhood, with the ridge extending up to west Uttar Pradesh. This anti-cyclone is likely to persist over central Pakistan and adjoining west Rajasthan and neighbourhood till April 19. This is causing an increase in the temperature," a senior IMD official said.

He added that the conditions will become much more pleasant starting April 20, with the advent of fresh Western Disturbance over the Himalayan region.

Meanwhile, a severe heat wave at isolated places over west Rajasthan is likely to occur from April 14 to 20. On April 16, places including east Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhia, and Uttarakhand are expected to reel under severe heat wave conditions.