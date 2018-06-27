Heart transported from Mumbai to Delhi in record 2.5 hrs

An inter-city transfer between Mumbai and Delhi transported a live heart to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (FEHI) at Okhla on Tuesday. The live heart was transplanted to a 53-year-old woman. The live heart was transported through a maiden inter-city transfer between Mumbai and Delhi that covered a distance of 1,178 km in a record time of two-and-a-half hours. The team of doctors was led by Dr ZS Meharwal, Director, Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery, FEHI.

The 42-year-old male donor suffered serious injuries in a road accident and was declared brain dead in Mumbai. The live heart was then airlifted at 3:15 pm from Mumbai and reached Delhi airport at 5:05 pm. Another green corridor from the Delhi airport to FEHI at Okhla was created that covered 23 km in just 23 minutes.

The 53-year-old female recipient suffered from a dilated cardiomyopathy that required a heart transplant. She was put on a waiting list. There is a team of almost 40 people under the "Advanced Heart Failure" programme who work on the protocol from heart retrieval to a heart transplant.

"A heart transplant is a critical surgery where timing is key. It is commendable that a live heart was retrieved and transported within this short a span of time. We remain indebted to the family of the donor who in this hour of grief and loss decided to save and enrich other's lives. Organ donation, as a cause, is yet to take off majorly but such examples of swift coordination give us immense confidence. There is a need to increase awareness about this noble cause of organ donation," said Dr Meharwal.

LIFE SAVING

The 42-year-old male donor suffered serious injuries in a road accident and was declared brain dead in Mumbai. The live heart was then airlifted at 3:15 pm and reached Delhi airport at 5:05 pm.