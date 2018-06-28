Head constable killed after car hits him in East Delhi

A 40-year-old Delhi Police head constable was killed after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle at Shakarpur area in East Delhi on Tuesday night. Police are checking the CCTV footages of the area to identify the offending vehicle.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Rohit Naib, a head constable of Delhi Police. He was a resident of Krishna Nagar area and was posted at Sarita Vihar Police station.

During the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Naib was returning home after his duty and while passing through Geeta Colony area on his two-wheeler, an unidentified vehicle rammed his motorcycle from behind. The impact was such that Naib fell off his motorcycle and sustained grievous head injuries.

"He was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The incident took place around 12.35 am. The vehicle which hit him has not been identified till now," said Pankaj Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

"Naib had joined the force in 1997 and was posted at Sarita Vihar police station. He got married 13 years ago and is survived by his wife and two children, aged eight and two. The family resided in Chander Nagar area close to Krishna Nagar," said Sumit Naib, brother of the deceased.