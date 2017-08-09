HC slams CBI: No progress in missing JNU student case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rapped the CBI after it filed the same status report, as it had submitted on the last date — July 17 — in connection with the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed.

A bench of Justice GS Sistani and Justice Chander Shekhar said that "the case had not been transferred to the agency for fun." It also pulled up the probe agency stating that there was nothing new in the report and said that they did not adjourn the matter for this date to examine this "two-and-a-half page scrap."

The bench directed the CBI to file a status report before the next date of hearing which was fixed for September 6.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the CBI said investigations are on and the agency will surely crack the case. He also said that they are also interrogating the people who have also been examined by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch.

The High Court had, on May 16, ordered the CBI to take over the probe into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Najeeb since October 2016.

The order was passed on the plea of Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees, who moved the court on November 25 last for tracing her son, a first-year MSc Biotechnology student who went missing from his JNU hostel Mahi-Mandavi.

Meanwhile, the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) also slammed CBI for "not moving an inch forward" in probing Najeeb's case. The student body has announced that it will organise a protest outside the CBI headquarters on Wednesday to protest the "partisan and apathetic attitude" of the investigation agency.

Protest

