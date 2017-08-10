HC seeks reply of authorities within 3 weeks on HIV issue

According to Agarwal, the bench said that the single judge has dismissed the petition without taking a reply from the respondent.

The Delhi High court has sought a reply from the authorities within three weeks specifically dealing with the issue of contracting of HIV by a 26-year-old man while working at a government institution as a contractual employee.

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli directed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Social Welfare, National Aids Control Organisation, Delhi Aids Control Society, Government of NCT of Delhi, M/s B K Enterprises, and a government institute to file their counter reply in this case.

The directions come after the petitioner, father of two, had filed petition stating that while working as a daily wager and assisting technicians at the hospital, he suffered three-four pricks from injections, following which he informed the hospital authorities but they did not pay any heed to him.

He further said he contracted the disease on work. The petitioner had filed an appeal through his counsel Advocate Ashok Agarwal, challenging the order passed by a single judge who had ruled that the termination could not be challenged because it was not his fundamental right, being a contractual worker.

According to Agarwal, the bench said that the single judge has dismissed the petition without taking a reply from the respondent.