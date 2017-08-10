HC orders to clear Kushak drain garbage in 3 days

The Delhi government on Wednesday pulled up the Public Works Department (PWD) and the civic bodies for the dismal condition of the Kushak Nallah and directed the removal of garbage within three days.

A bench of S Ravindra Bhat and SP Garg also rapped the PWD for alleged levelling and encroachment of the Kushak storm water drain under the Barapullah flyover.

The court's directions came on a PIL initiated by it in 2012 on the issue of water-logging in the South Extension Part II area and in which it had passed orders from time to time to the PWD to clear rubble from the Kushak nullah.

It also directed the PWD to take immediate action to remove encroachments as well as buses parked there. The court also expressed its displeasure with the contradicting statements made by the PWD as it had said that the work of the Barapullah bridge would be over by June 2017.

During the proceedings, the court commissioner appointed by the bench drew its attention to manual scavengers who, without proper equipment, were made to de-silt drains opening into the Kushak drain.

According to the advocate Sanjay Chadda, the court directed all the civic bodies to work in co-ordination with each other to solve the problem.

The court also pulled up the Public Works Department (PWD) of the state government for the use of manual scavengers by contractors in de-silting drains. It also asked the PWD how it had allowed the prohibited activity of manual scavenging and why it was not supervising the work of its contractors.

It asked the PWD to compile data on the number of manual scavengers being used by contractors and how it planned to deal with the problem.