HC dismisses Justice Karnan’s petition

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan. The petition had challenged the constitutionality of the Contempt of Courts Act.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Harishankar dismissed the plea stating that it ‘lacks merit’.

“The challenge to the constitutionality of the Contempt of Courts Act in the present case does not lie in as much as the Supreme Court has not exercised power under the Contempt of Courts Act but invoked its inherent jurisdiction under Article 129 of the Constitution,” the HC said.

Justice Karnan, his counsel Mathew Nedumpara had said that his prayers have not been heard anywhere and the principles of natural justice have not been followed.