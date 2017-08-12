HC directs govt to give Rs 15 cr to victims' fund

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Aam Aadmi Party-led government to disburse Rs 15 crore to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) by August 17 for the victim compensation fund.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and S P Garg also directed the principal secretary, finance, to be present before it on August 17 - the next date of hearing - if the money was not disbursed.

The victim compensation fund was created in the aftermath of the gruesome December 16, 2012 gangrape case in the national capital.

The court had, on May 4, directed the Delhi government to disburse Rs 10 crore within a week for granting interim compensation to victims of sexual offences.

However, advocate Sumer Sethi, appearing for the DSLSA, informed the court that no amount had been released by the government. He added that the DLSA requires the funds to grant interim compensation had gone up to Rs 15 crore as it had processed over 500 applications of the victims.

The Delhi government told the court that meetings were held and the proposal to replenish the victim compensation fund had been processed, but the finance department was yet to take a decision on it. In addition, it said that the decision to disburse Rs 10 crore for the victim compensation fund, as was ordered by the court on May 4, would be taken on Friday.

During the hearing, amicus curiae, Meera Bhatia, and Delhi Commission for Women's Chairperson, Swati Maliwal, told the court that there was no money for giving compensation to the victims of crimes against women, including rape.

