Haryana upgrades internet connectivity for villagers benefit

As a part of Modi's Digital India Campaign and in order to provide better internet facilities even in the remotest corner of the district, the secretariat of Gurugram has taken the initiative to connect all the villages under the district to the National Optical Fiber Network. Village Secretariat will also be made well equipped so that the villagers can complete their various official works from their village itself. The initiative aims to benefit the villagers from various plans and schemes provided by government.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Vinay Pratap Singh said, "The work of connecting the villages of the district with National Optical Fiber Network is almost complete in the district. This will also provide high speed internet facility to the villages. This facility will also be available in the offices of the government departments in the Village Secretariat and in the office of the Gram Panchayat. There will be Internet facility of 100 Mbps speed."

Due to the poor net connectivity in villages or no net connectivity in some villages, earlier the villagers had to travel all the way from their villages to the city for any sort of government related works.

He further added, "Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal, wants that people get all the benefits of public facilities near their home. Being it getting certificates, residential certificates, income certificates, plot or land registration in village secretariat or be it taking appointment from the sub-registrar, application of lodging, obtaining a certified copy of lodged, the villagers wont have to travel long to the city now. Everything can be done from their own village."